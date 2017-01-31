Basketball star will stand trial over alleged $20k sports club fraud

FACING TRIAL: Derek Rucker smiles as he leaves Gladstone Courthouse on May 24 last year.

EX-PROFESSIONAL basketballer Derek Rucker will stand trial in April after allegedly defrauding a Gladstone sports club of $20,000.

The former Brisbane Bullets player is charged with two counts of defrauding Port City Power basketball between July 28 and November 19, 2015, and September 6 and October 1, 2015.

He worked as chairman and head coach of the Gladstone team at the time.

Mr Rucker is contesting the charges, with the matter set for trial in Gladstone Magistrates Court on April 20.

The former National Basketball League star now lives in Brisbane.

He was charged after Gladstone detectives began investigating a complaint made by the club, which is alleged to have involved a credit card.

Mr Rucker has no criminal history.

He will travel from Brisbane for the trial.