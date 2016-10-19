Gladstone coach loses 'lucrative contracts' over fraud charges

ACCUSED of committing a $20,000 fraud against the Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association, former NBL player Derek Rucker will contest the charges.

Rucker, who turned 50 this month, was charged this year with dishonestly gaining a financial benefit from his employer between July 28 and November 19, 2015; and committing fraud (dishonestly obtaining property) between September 6 and October 1.

When his case was mentioned before Gladstone Magistrates Court late yesterday, Rucker's lawyer Robert Burns told magistrate Melanie Ho the player instructs he would contest the charges.

Mr Burns said the police brief (outlining the prosecution case) had not yet been received which was needed so he could take instructions from Rucker.

"The difficulty for him because of his reasonably high profile in basketball he has had to forgo quite a lucrative contract (as a result of the charges)," Mr Burns said.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said two witness statements from the basketball association critical to the case have still to be completed and police needed a month.

Ms Ho said Rucker would not get a trial date this year. She adjourned his matters for mention.

Rucker is a former Port City Power Basketball chairman/operations manager, men's head coach and Brisbane Bullets player.

Ross Irby