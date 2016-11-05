31°
Baseball bat threat in family dispute

Emily Burley
| 4th Nov 2016 6:22 PM

AN ARGUMENT between a Gladstone woman and her fiance got out of hand when she and her brother showed up with a baseball bat.

The woman, 39, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to going armed so as to cause fear.

Magistrate Melanie Ho heard on June 26 the woman and her fiance had been arguing about their new house mate, who she believed was coming between them.

She had moved in with her brother to escape the tension in the relationship.

Lawyer Stacey O'Gorman said the two had exchanged threats.

The woman, who was six months pregnant at the time, told her fiance, "if (the house mate) keeps f***ing with my family, your little playmate's going to get hurt".

He responded, "if anything happens to him I'll kill your brother - I'll hurt him to hurt you".

The woman retuned to her brother's house and told a friend about the exchange by phone, which her brother overheard.

Ms O'Gorman said the brother left the house and the woman followed, concerned about what would happen next.

The woman took a baseball bat with her, which Ms O'Gorman said was because she knew her fiance had weapons in the past.

She stood in her fiance's yard, pointed the bat at him and said, "if you hit my brother, I'll f***ing kill you".

While she did not strike him, police prosecutor Barry Stevens said she had swung the bat and missed.

The fiance, also armed with a baseball bat, caused injury to the brother, requiring him to be treated my ambulance paramedics and transported to hospital.

The woman was sentenced to one month's jail, suspended for 12 months.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstonecourt

