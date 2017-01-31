Barra season back at noon tomorrow

John Lockwood with a solid barramundi caught at Benaraby train bridge when the season was open.

GET your lures or some live bait ready, the Queensland barramundi season re-opens tomorrow at noon.

The iconic sports fish has been off limits to anglers since November 1 to allow the fish to breed.

There are some great places to target barramundi throughout the region, although many people keep these spots close to their chest.

During the closed season, people were still able to fish in the freshwater at Lake Awoonga, and there were some big barra landed there.

Pat's Tackle World's Craig Olive said he expected plenty of people to be out chasing barramundi tomorrow afternoon.

"I've heard of accidental by-catches (of barramundi) during the closed season and people have had to move spots,” he said.

Craig said anglers had been coming to the store to stock up on lures, including soft plastics and hard bodies.

"People are using a lot of soft vibes too,” he said.

"You're able to fish the water column a bit more.”

In terms of spots, Craig said most people kept them close to their chests, but the Calliope River was always a good option.

"The weather isn't going to be too bad over the next couple of days, although it will be hot,” he said.

Will you head out for a fish tomorrow?

Share your best barra photos with us.

Email newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.