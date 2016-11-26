DOG ATTACKS: Owner attacks Gladstone mum protecting daughter

FEARFUL that a barking dog would attack her a Gladstone woman swung her daughter's school bag at the canine while the seven-year-old girl, ran off screaming.

The owner of the fox terrier (which had escaped its yard) yelled at the woman "don't f***ing hit my dog". But the woman replied saying, "if your dog keeps coming out I swear to god I'll kill it. I'm sick of the dog chasing me and trying to bite me."

With the loud commotion going on, the dog's owner Elizabeth Hawdon jumped a fence and jumped into the woman causing her to fall.

Both women were on the ground and Hawdon began punching her with both fists, grabbing her hair and pulling it, causing her pain.

The woman also suffered a cut lip and her left eye was left heavily bruised.

The details emerged in Gladstone Magistrates Court when Hawdon, 38, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm in Coase St on July 1. Lawyer Mark Platt said the dog was " a very cherished member of the family" and Hawdon simply lost her temper when the woman threatened to kill it.

Hawdon, a mother of three, also pleaded guilty to assaulting another woman in an unrelated dispute on December 13 last year, and having property used in a drug offence on August 11.

Magistrate Melanie Ho sentenced Hawdon to 12 months supervised probation, saying she must receive alcohol and drug counselling.