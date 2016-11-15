Blood, sweat, and tears on 300 barbie's turns to generous act

Avid Barbie doll collector Marina Hobbs wants to find Ivy, the girl who left a note on a tree.

BARBIE may be all about fashion and the fabulous life, but last week she proved she has a kind, generous heart.

Last month the Six Decades of Barbie exhibition opened at Gallery 67 - showcasing the fascinating history of the doll and a nod to past fashion trends.

>>She spent blood, sweat, and money on 300 Barbie dolls

Cancer Council Queensland Gladstone branch chairperson Ros Newberry and valued member Del Jordan received a $1355 donation from Marina Hobbs, raised from her Decades of Fashion exhibition. Paul Braven GLA101116BARBIE

A gold coin was required upon entry to the exhibition and last week artist Marina Hobbs donated the money to the Cancer Council Gladstone branch.

The $1355.65 will help fund the Cancer Council's ongoing research to find a cure for the disease.

Mrs Hobbs said she chose to donate the funds to the Cancer Council because "everyone is touched by cancer".

"What made this exhibition so popular was we had the QCWA conference, the cruise ship visit and the eisteddfod all happening so all of those events brought plenty of people through the doors," she said.

The exhibition featured more than 300 barbie dolls dressed in fashion from the past 60 years.

"This all goes towards patient services and research which is extremely important ... this is a very generous offer from Marina," Cancer Council Gladstone branch chairperson Ros Newberry said.