Banned driver disqualified for three more years

AN ALREADY disqualified driver had her license further disqualified for three years after hopping behind the wheel.

Sally Crea pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to driving without a license, and driving under the influence of alcohol, while unlicensed.

Magistrate Melanie Ho heard Crea had been returning a friend's hire car.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said police had been called to Gladstone Airport on October 19 after the car was not returned.

He said when police saw the car and followed it, Crea parked and ran on foot, stopping 20m down the road.

Sgt Stevens said her license had already been disqualified in NSW, while an RBT returned a reading of .024.

"It is a low range reading, but the defendant has a serious interstate history, and this will be her third license disqualification in the last six years," he said.

Crea told police she had been drinking with a friend who asked her to return the car, and did not know it had been reported stolen.

She was fined $1000 with her license disqualified for three years.