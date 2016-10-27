55 Gladstone locals go bankrupt in horror three months

GLADSTONE residents are struggling to pay their debts as the number of locals who fall into insolvency climbs.

The number of individuals that fell into insolvency between July and September in Gladstone rose to 48, up from 41 between March and June.

But Gladstone's businesses are holding tight, with the number of insolvent businesses falling from 10 to seven.

The new figures, released today by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission, reveal the total number of insolvencies in Gladstone last quarter was 55, up from 51.

It suggests that the job cuts, including at QAL, Aurizon, and other companies operating in the city, are beginning to bite.

All up, 29 individuals stared down the barrel of bankruptcy, but 26 secured debt agreements.

Relative to population, one in every 957 Gladstone locals fell into insolvency, much worse than neighbouring Rockhampton when one in every 1251 locals were hit.

But based on the population gap, Mackay was much worse than Gladstone, with one in every 875 locals going insolvent. Mackay had a whopping 96 insolvencies, up from 91 in the June quarter.