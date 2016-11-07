Ballzy riders out in force for prostate awareness

ROAING HOGS: Sixty riders from Gladstone turned up for the Ballz on Bikes Harley Davidson Club charity ride.

SIXTY riders fired up their bikes yesterday for the Ballz on Bikes charity ride to raise money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

The riders roared out of Harbour City Harley-Davidson early in the morning and headed to Mount Larcom, Bororen and Turkey Beach to hold raffles and enjoy a barbecue.

The Harley Club's activities officer Jack Smyth said he was proud of the amount of support the ride received, despite numbers being a little lower this year.

"People who ride bikes aren't here any more but it was still a great turnout.

"It was about 29 degrees at Turkey Beach and it was just beautiful weather.”

With a final count of the money raised coming in before 5pm, Mr Smyth said Gladstone Hogs had raised $1893.35 so far.

"Really, we just like riding motorbikes but at the Harley Family we like to support each other,” he said.

"We've had a couple of members touched by cancer but they've survived it and there were a couple of them who came out for the ride (yesterday).”

Prostate Cancer Australia estimates show that more than 18,000 males were diagnosed with new cases of prostate cancer this year, with 3398 men dying from the cancer in 2016.

Statistics also show that between 2008 and 2012 men had a 94% chance of surviving at least five years after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

But hopefully with money raised by charity rides like Ballz on Bikes, this number would improve in the future.

This is the second year the Ballz on Bikes ride has been done but before that the club was involved with the Bums on Seats ride for about 12 years.

"We can't use the Bums on Seats name any more so as a group we came up the Ballz on Bikes name and it just kicked off from there,” Mr Smyth said.

"We will continue to support this every year and we'll probably try and organise the same sort of thing in the New Year.”