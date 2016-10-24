26°
Ballet results take centre stage

Emily Burley
| 24th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
STARS ON STAGE: Teacher Amber Wieland (far right) with students (clockwise from top left) Charlotte Inglis, Lucy Harrington, Lisa Bazuin and Layne Schroeder. The four girls achieved distinction in their exams under the guidance of Ms Wieland.
STARS ON STAGE: Teacher Amber Wieland (far right) with students (clockwise from top left) Charlotte Inglis, Lucy Harrington, Lisa Bazuin and Layne Schroeder. The four girls achieved distinction in their exams under the guidance of Ms Wieland.

YEARS of dedication and focus have paid off for four talented ballerinas and their teacher.  

Charlotte Inglis, Lucy Harrington, Layne Schroeder and Lisa Bazuin, who train with local teacher Amber Wieland at Amber Wieland School of Dance, all achieved distinction in their Intermediate Foundation major ballet exam in Brisbane.  

"I've been training some of these girls since they were seven-years-old ... for up to six years," Ms Wieland said.  

"In preparation for the exam they've attended three ballet classes per week, which is five hours' training per week, and have attended an intensive workshop at Kelvin Grove in Brisbane.  

"I'm so, so proud of the girls' results and it really is a reflection of their hard work."  

The students were as pleased with their results as their teacher.
The students were as pleased with their results as their teacher.

Her students also achieved strong results in local Grade ballet exams, with 16 students returning 10 distinctions and six high merits.  

Ms Wieland is no stranger to the Gladstone dance scene, having trained locally under ballet teacher Sandra Pincham from ages four to 18, before establishing her own dance school six years ago.  

The passionate dancer has achieved RAD qualification as a registered ballet teacher, as well as completing her Certificate in Ballet teaching studies and achieving her major Advanced 2 Level with distinction.  

She said while the Amber Wieland School of Dance was primarily ballet-focused, other styles of dance were also taught.  

"Our dance school trains RAD ballet, CSTD tap and jazz, contemporary and character dance," she said.   "I also recently completed my tap teacher's diploma and am awaiting the results."

