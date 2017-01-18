Balancing Act coming to Gladstone

Stephen Robertson is coming to Gladstone to perform his balancing act at Fast Track Talent in February.

WHEN you think of toilet seats, balancing them on your head isn't usually the first thing that comes to mind.

For Stephen Robertson, toilet seats are all part of his act.

The 60-year-old man from Sydney is making the trek to Gladstone to perform his balancing act at Fast Track next month.

"I'm essentially balancing objects on my face and hands,” Mr Robertson said.

"I balance brooms and I use toilet seats as part of the act, household appliances, it's quite unique and I haven't seen anyone else do it.”

With a background in fitness, street performing was a natural step for the performer who started dabbling in the field 18 months ago.

"More so people my age tend to put breaks on when they get to around my age and I like to let my age be known to inspire people to go out and do things they enjoy doing,” Mr Robertson said.

Mr Roberston said the four minute act on stage is harder than his live street performances.

"Street performing is different to stage performing ... street is interactive with people and it's a much faster routine and is stop start because you have 15 to 20 minutes which is plenty of time to concentrate,” he said.

"Performing on stage is very much get in and do it. It's challenging to condense down.”

Without wanting to give too much away, Mr Robertson said the audience often asks him 'how does he do that?' and children think he uses magnets to make the household items stick.

"It's a really great moment for me but at the same time it inspires them and opens their mind on what can be done,” he said. "That's the performance world, it's incredible.”

Mr Roberston will be performing Balancing Act on Saturday, February 18 at Fast Track and the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

Tickets can be bought here.