Balaclavas, gloves, tools and torches found on two Gladstone men

TWO buddies Jim Hawkins and Jesse Clark were out at 2.30am on a late night stroll down a Gladstone street when curious police stopped to chat.

When bulges in their shirts got stares and questions from the officers the pair pulled out two black balaclavas.

Then they definitely had some explaining to do when tools, torches and latex gloves were found.

When Hawkins, 20, and Clark, 18, went before Gladstone Magistrates Court there was an obvious suspicion by police over what their intentions had been that night.

It was answered when both Hawkins and Clark pleaded guilty to possession of implements that was being or about to be used in relation to particular offences on October 4.

However, despite the guilty pleas the two young fathers said they had been drinking that night and only being silly.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said when officers spoke to the pair, Hawkins had a torch and Clarke a tool set.

And when asked about the bulge in his shirt Hawkins pulled out a black balaclava and latex gloves.

Clarke also had a bulge in his shirt, and he too, took out a black balaclava.

"Police formed the view they were trying to conceal the items,” Mr Reece said.

Clarke told the officers he was at his friend's house and saw the balaclava and thought he would take it with him. And the tools were to fix a bike.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said it seemed circumstantial and queried if Paterson St was residential and how close the pair had been to houses and cars, and whether they were intending to use the implements to enter a vehicle or house.

Mr Reece said the pair did not explain fully about the items.

He said Hawkins was also subject to parole as a result of unrelated matters previously before the District Court.

Lawyer Stacey O'Gorman said Hawkins, a handy man, and Clark, a labourer, had been drinking together and said their behaviour that night was "drunken stupidity”.

She said Hawkins' partner previously gave him an ultimatum that if he was in any more trouble, following his last court appearance some weeks ago, she would leave him, and she since has.

Ms Ho said that through their guilty pleas the pair had abandoned any claim of defence.

Ms Ho fined both men $400 but recorded a conviction only against Hawkins who has a lengthy criminal history.