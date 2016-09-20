Baker put in yards for a big year

NEXT year is shaping up as a big one for Gladstone rugby league player Chelsea Baker and the preparation has already started.

The Australian Jillaroo player has just come off a Gladstone Rugby League grand final win for the Gladstone Wallabies. The Wallabies defeated Emu Park in the decider but there wasn't much time for Baker to celebrate with touch football duties and a fitness program to be ready for the Jillaroo selection in the coming months.

As a member of this year's Jillaroos side that played a Test against New Zealand in May, Baker should be right in the mix for selection again which will put her on a whirlwind course of representative duties.

The Jillaroos will play in the Auckland 9s in February followed by the World All Stars match against the Indigenous All Stars and another Test against New Zealand. From there it is possible Anzac Test team selection and then the World Cup with round matches in Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland and a potential final at Suncorp Stadium on December 2.

Add in Baker's regular local and State of Origin Touch football duties and it adds up to an exhausting schedule.

"I keep my fitness up with Touch football but I also get out to the fields regularly to put in some extra work, as well as regular bootcamps," Baker said.

"I just try push myself as much as I can. I like dragging a few Footy teammates out to join in but because I push myself to the point where I'm nearly spewing, they don't often come back out again,” she laughed.

It is now a waiting game for Jillaroos and Queensland Cowboys Touch selection in the next few months.