'Anything can happen': Gladstone region town's revolt crushed

BLAME GAME? Tony Bridges wants to see Baffle Creek break away from Gladstone to join the Bundaberg region.

ONE man's wish to revolt from the Gladstone region hangs on the support from the Gladstone and Bundaberg regional councils.

And with the Gladstone Regional Council making it clear they did not support the move, it's unlikely the Baffle Creek residents will be part of the Bundaberg region anytime soon.

A petition to align Baffle Creek with the Bundaberg Regional Council closed on October 31 with 110 signatures.

On Wednesday deputy premier Jacki Trad tabled a letter outlining what had to happen for the change to be approved.

The man behind the petition, Tony Bridges, said the purpose of the petition was to start a discussion.

"It's all I can do. I'm in the happy place that whatever happens is a win, we have a voice," he said.

"The thing is this is - all the petition was about was to if you signed the petition just meant there may be a discussion on the matter."

But Mr Bridge has not given up all hope saying "anything can happen".

"Donald Trump just became America's President, there's proof anything can happen," he said.

"I wanted to start a discussion and that is what's happened."

In the State Government letter, Ms Trad said there was a checklist for significant changes to local government boundaries.

"The Queensland Government would only implement a recommendation of the Change Commission after a successful referendum of all residents affected by the proposed change," it read.

"While I acknowledge the signatories' efforts in demonstrating their support for the requested change, the above criteria needs to be met before the changes requested by the petitioners to BRC and GRC boundaries can be considered by the government."

The petition received support from the member for Burnett Stephen Bennett who lodged the petition in parliament.

"Residents believe a decline in their vibrant tourism and business activity can be traced to the amalgamation process into Gladstone and loss of connectivity with the Bundaberg-based regional council," he said at the time.

The criteria:

• a request from the local communities affected by the proposed change • resolutions supporting the proposed change from the affected local governments, in this case, BRC and GRC

• assessments demonstrating the future financial sustainability of both the proposed new local government areas, including an agreement on the transfer of assets, liabilities and the

impacts on existing employees of the councils concerned if the proposal was to proceed.