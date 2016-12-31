31°
News

'A bad dream': Gladstone mum left heartbroken at Christmas

Luke J Mortimer
| 31st Dec 2016 1:03 PM Updated: 1:10 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TIMOTHY Little complained of headaches to his teenage daughter a little more than a fortnight ago.

Then eight days before Christmas Timothy's mum, Tannum Sands woman Suzanne Pyke, received a heartbreaking phone call telling her the dad of five had been struck down by a brain aneurism.  

Another one of her sons, Daniel, also her full-time carer, said his mum's struggle to come to terms with outliving her son had left her bedbound over Christmas.

"Your mum doesn't expect to outlive her children," he said.

"She's still in shock. It's hit her pretty hard.

"She says she feels she's in a haze and she's in a bad dream and she's going to go to bed and wake up from the bad dream."

Timothy Little.
Timothy Little. Daniel Pyke

All Daniel wants to give his mum for Christmas is the chance to say a final goodbye to her son at his funeral in their home state of Tasmania in February.

"I don't really know what to do apart from this," Daniel said.

But Daniel, who with his mum survives on carer payments and her disability pension, is struggling to scrape together the money the pair need to return to Hobart for his brother's funeral.

So far, 22 people have donated $1000 of a $5000 target, which will help cover the costs of the funeral, flights, and accommodation.

His brother, who lived in Brisbane, will be cremated there and then his ashes will be sent to Tasmania to be released before the funeral.  

Ms Pyke moved to Gladstone 13 years ago to take care of her dyeing mum and settled down after she passed away. Daniel left his life behind in Brisbane three years ago to take care of his mum, who suffers from debilitating arthritis.

Mr Pyke said, with his mum's arthritis, which has left her constantly battling severe pain in her back and legs, a seven-hour drive to Brisbane isn't an option.

Her and Daniel face a hefty $1300 return fare for the flight to Hobart, along with the many other costs of running a funeral.

Mr Pyke said while he understood many families were finding it financially tough at this time of the year, he and his mum have been left with no choice but to ask for help.  

To donate, click here

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gladstone region

'A bad dream': Gladstone mum left heartbroken at Christmas

'A bad dream': Gladstone mum left heartbroken at Christmas

TIMOTHY Little complained of headaches to his teenage daughter a little more than a fortnight ago.

YOUR GUIDE: Gladstone's biggest, best New Year's Eve events

Celebrate the new year with events across the region.

Prizes to be won and male strippers to see

BOM: Four cyclones expected to hit in next four months

CYCLONE SEASON: Four cyclones are expected to hit Queensland or just off the coast by April.

BOM expects four cyclones to form by April

Watch as a Land Cruiser rolls off a barge and into the ocean

A Landcruiser disappears into the water between Inskip Point and Fraser Island.

What a way to finish the year

Local Partners

Bus tour booms with cruise ship passengers

BUS tours are booming with tourists wanting to see our town.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Taking to pedal power to raise money for cancer

Steer North bike riders are riding 4,000km from Melbourne to Cairns, stopping in Gladstone, to raise money for cancer.

From Melbourne to Cairns on a push bike.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Victoria Beckham's label 'threatened with closure'

Victoria Beckham's label 'threatened with closure'

FASHION designer Victoria Beckham has been formally warned that her label could be closed down for failing to file its accounts on time.

George Michael's post-mortem is 'inconclusive'

George Michael's death still being treated as unexplained

Jennifer Lopez and Drake filmed kissing at club

Drake and J Lo on Instagram

Not everyone is convinced that J Lo and Drake are a couple

A look at the year ahead in entertainment

Singer Adele

FROM Adele to the Dixie Chicks and Jon Snow, 2017 will be busy.

Dating Gamer Killer’s life to become subject of new TV movie

The Dating Game Killer, Rodney Alcala.

The handsome man on the game show had a dark secret

The wait's nearly over for Sherlock fans

Martin Freeman and Benedict Cumberbatch star in the TV series Sherlock.

WHAT you need to know about season four of the crime drama.

Aussie director puts twist on video game for big screen

Michael Fassbender in a scene from the movie Assassin's Creed.

ASSASSIN'S Creed boasts incredible stunts and action scenes.

SUPERB PROPERTY WITH AMPLE PARKING

40 Agnes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 6 $365,000

A renovated Queenslander, high set home would be ideal for the growing family. With upstairs boasting quality carpets in the bedrooms and living and sitting rooms...

Peaceful Village Home

8 Butler Street, Yarwun 4694

House 3 1 2 $155,000

Located in the peaceful county village of Yarwun, this 3 bedroom home is perfect for the growing family or those seeking a quite village lifestyle. Located only...

WHY RENT WHEN YOU CAN BUY THIS ENTRY LEVEL HOME...LOWSET BRICK IN CLINTON...SUBMIT ALL OFFERS

11 Hansen Crescent, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $185,000

Here's your perfect chance to exit the rental cycle and start home ownership at less than your weekly rent. Neat lowset brick home in Clinton. Make the move today...

SPACIOUS, MODERN, FAMILY HOME!

46 Iris Road, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 Auction 31st...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 46 Iris Road, Kirkwood to the market. This low set brick home is located in family friendly Emmadale Gardens...

Kick Off the New Year in your New Family Home!!

32 Bottlebrush Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $335,000

I am proud to bring to the market this family friendly, lowset brick home located in the popular suburb of Kirkwood. This home is situated on a 657m2 block and...

Solid Home Close To Schoold &amp; Shops On A Massive 1049m2 Block

31 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very pleased to introduce 31 J Hickey Avenue to the property market and would encourage any astute buyer looking to buy a good solid...

The Time to Purchase Gladstone&#39;s Best Homes - Is Now!

4 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 3 2 Offer Above...

This is your last chance to secure the bargain of a lifetime - This home must sell as the owner is moving overseas and they are ready to do a deal for this 5 star...

Ideal Location with Solid Returns!

Unit 1-5/17 Bayne Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 10 5 5 $450,000

This unit complex comprises 5 x 2 bed, 1 bath units with an excellent return and no body corp fees - it's better than money in the bank! With appealing street...

Great Family Home With Ample Storage Options

44 Reinaerhoff Crescent, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 5 $479,000

Dreaming of owning your own family home situated on a large 1205m2 block with covered parking for 5 vehicles..? Well turn your dreams into reality with this...

Are You Looking For The &quot;WOW&quot; Factor..!

27 Dean Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 Offers Around...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very proud to introduce this stunning home located at 27 Dean Street to the property market for the very first time. This beautifully...

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

'Busier than the boom': Buyers swoop on massive price drop

TURNAROUND: Approvals for new homes and large-scale developments have plateaued after a rapid decline.

BIGGEST PRICE drop in years lures Gladstone buyers to bargains.

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!