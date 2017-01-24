Bad back forced man to self-medicate with pot

Synthetic drug use for medicinal purposes is becoming more prominent. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

AS CRAIG Andrew Lingard cut his way through the people sitting in Gladstone Magistrates Court, he slowly approached the bench with the help of a walking stick.

Lingard, 52, has a back injury and has been unable to work for some time.

But with little else helping to relieve the pain of a bulging disc, out of desperation, he took to smoking marijuana.

The court heard Lingard, who relied on dole payments totalling $540 a fortnight to get by, couldn't afford, nor did he like the idea of, paying drug dealers for marijuana.

This led him to grow his own but when police searched his home on November 11 last year the jig was up.

Police seized three 60cm marijuana plants inside his home, with seven more plants 50cm in height found outside, in his backyard.

Police also found 40.5g of loose marijuana in Lingard's possession and an electric light used to help produce the drug.

Lingard pleaded guilty to possessing and producing a dangerous drug on Monday.

The court heard Lingard had used the drug for personal use only and had "seen the errors of his ways”.

Magistrate Melanie Ho advised Lingard to "find alternate ways to medicate (his) pain”.

He was fined $500 and no conviction was recorded.