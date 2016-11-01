B-double crash on Bruce holds up traffic

A truck lies on its side blocking one lane of the Bruce Highway near Marmor after it rolled on to its side.

IT'S a story that is becoming all-too familiar for CQ motorists - the Bruce Hwy was closed south of Rockhampton due to a crash.

For at least the eighth time since June, the Bruce Hwy was closed in both directions between Rockhampton and Gladstone yesterday morning after a truck rolled at Marmor, trapping its driver.

Police have established about 2.30am a semi-trailer travelling northbound rolled near the intersection of the Bruce Hwy and Sisalana Rd.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 60s, was freed from the wreckage and taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with a head laceration and torso pain.

Investigations revealed he lost control of the vehicle about 5km north or Marmor and the b-double ended up on its side across the north bound lanes, with fuel from the truck spilling and covering the south bound lanes.

Police were able to open one lane to traffic around 5.50am but the Hwy was partially closed late yesterday afternoon.

as emergency services crews worked to clear the wreckage of the rolled refrigerated truck, which was carrying frozen meat and poultry.

The Hwy was closed completely for short periods throughout the day to allow recovery of the trailer and prime mover.