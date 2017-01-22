Australian Navy Cadets' positive recruitment numbers

Liam Lord, 18, Locki Hope, 14, Fraser Hanna, 13, Kellee Moore, 12, Blake Francis, 13, Amy-Lee McArtney, 15, are some of the navy cadets.

THE annual Australian Navy Cadets Gladstone recruiting day had a positive response today.

Lieutenant Brad Lawson said they have 55 navy cadets in Gladstone, with six new recruitments.

"It's fun, for leadership, team work, self defence, confidence and some kids start shy but now you wouldn't know,” Lt Lawson said.

One of the newest recruits, Kellee Moore, 12 - who is joining her two older twin siblings, Matilda, 16, and Samuel, 16 - is looking forward to the year ahead.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Lt Lawson said the cadets will have a busy year with about four weekend camps as well as the Monday night cadet training.

After being a navy cadet, Lt Lawson said they can go on to do whatever they want. Eight cadets have gone on to join the navy fulltime and one has joined the airforce.

"We're here for fun. We're the premier youth development program,” he said.

Sub Lieutenant Janelle Norton was one of the original cadets and said it's great to be a part of the kids lives.

"It's beneficial for the kids, for self esteem and it encourages them to be their own person and be a part of life,” she said.

Sub Lt Norton said activities the kids get the chance to canoe, kayak, power boating as well as preparing them to go for their boat licenses.

"We have a cadet band, they love it,” she said.

"We do parades, drill work, safety knowledge, sailing skills and anything we can't do on the camps we do on Monday nights like parade marching, it's action based.” Cadets are aged between 13 to 18 and can be a new recruit if they turn 13 in the year they are joining.

Those interested are encouraged to join, for $6 a week, any time during the year. You can call Lt Lawson on 0447 617 286.