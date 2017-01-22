30°
News

Australian Navy Cadets' positive recruitment numbers

Emily Pidgeon
| 22nd Jan 2017 2:06 PM
Liam Lord, 18, Locki Hope, 14, Fraser Hanna, 13, Kellee Moore, 12, Blake Francis, 13, Amy-Lee McArtney, 15, are some of the navy cadets.
Liam Lord, 18, Locki Hope, 14, Fraser Hanna, 13, Kellee Moore, 12, Blake Francis, 13, Amy-Lee McArtney, 15, are some of the navy cadets. Emily Pidgeon.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE annual Australian Navy Cadets Gladstone recruiting day had a positive response today.

Lieutenant Brad Lawson said they have 55 navy cadets in Gladstone, with six new recruitments.

"It's fun, for leadership, team work, self defence, confidence and some kids start shy but now you wouldn't know,” Lt Lawson said.

One of the newest recruits, Kellee Moore, 12 - who is joining her two older twin siblings, Matilda, 16, and Samuel, 16 - is looking forward to the year ahead.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Lt Lawson said the cadets will have a busy year with about four weekend camps as well as the Monday night cadet training.

After being a navy cadet, Lt Lawson said they can go on to do whatever they want. Eight cadets have gone on to join the navy fulltime and one has joined the airforce.

"We're here for fun. We're the premier youth development program,” he said.

Sub Lieutenant Janelle Norton was one of the original cadets and said it's great to be a part of the kids lives.

"It's beneficial for the kids, for self esteem and it encourages them to be their own person and be a part of life,” she said.

Sub Lt Norton said activities the kids get the chance to canoe, kayak, power boating as well as preparing them to go for their boat licenses.

"We have a cadet band, they love it,” she said.

"We do parades, drill work, safety knowledge, sailing skills and anything we can't do on the camps we do on Monday nights like parade marching, it's action based.” Cadets are aged between 13 to 18 and can be a new recruit if they turn 13 in the year they are joining.

Those interested are encouraged to join, for $6 a week, any time during the year. You can call Lt Lawson on 0447 617 286.

Gladstone Observer

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

IF YOU want to give your tastebuds the flavour sensations of a lifetime, here is the ultimate foodie’s scavenger hunt through Brisbane.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

'Trying to crush her': Woman's warning after dog vs snake ordeal

'Trying to crush her': Woman's warning after dog vs snake...

AN Agnes Water woman feared for her shih Tzu cross Maltese's life after a carpet python wrapped itself around the pup.

'Turnaround year': We need Stockland upgrade for property boost

The jewellery thief run out of this exit of Stocklands before being caught by three bystanders. Photo Campbell Gellie / The Observer

Strong start to the new year gives Gladdy a bounce in its step

'Out of comfort zone': Gladstone mum's modelling success

Patience McDonell is this week's Girl Friday. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

Gladstone model Miss Multiverse Australia finalist

NEW FIGURES: Thousands on the hunt for more work in region

New figures reveal how many people were unemployed last month.

Local Partners

WATCH: Relive Barnsey's rocking Gladstone show

JIMMY Barnes came and delivered for Gladstone music fans on Saturday night.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

NEW FIGURES: Thousands on the hunt for more work in region

New figures reveal how many people were unemployed last month.

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

11 huge events coming to Gladstone in the next 6 months

Events coming up in Gladstone in 2017.

Your guide to exciting events coming to the Gladstone region

What's on the small screen this week

What's on the small screen this week

STAR-studded Australia Day celebrations and fascinating docos.

Jennifer Aniston wants to return to TV

Jennifer Aniston is desperate to make a return to TV

Madonna hopes for election unity

Madonna hopes Donald Trump's election will "bring people together"

JK Rowling rules out Cursed Child trilogy

JK Rowling has ruled out a 'Cursed Child' movie trilogy

Buckley's chance in psychological thriller

James McAvoy and Betty Buckley in a scene from the movie Split.

Broadway veteran back on big screen with James McAvoy

Daniel MacPherson: acting’s a bit like channel surfing

Australian actor Daniel MacPherson in a scene from the American TV series APB.

THE Aussie export talks about making his mark in the US.

Shopping isn't fun if you can see dead people

Lisa Marie Woodham will be giving readings in Gladstone until Saturday January 21.

Shopping isn't fun if you can see dead people

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 AUCTION

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

This Is The Ideal Home For A Young Builder Looking For The Opportunity Of A Lifetime...!

32-34 Auckland Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 1 OFFERS INVITED

If you have been looking for a home with plenty of potential in the most sought after real estate precinct in Gladstone then this is the home you have been waiting...

Owner Is Relocating Overseas - Now Is The Time To Secure Gladstone&#39;s Best Homes!

19 Auckland Street, Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 OFFERS INVITED

Stop Looking! This is the home that you have been waiting for and it will not disappoint. If you are in the market for a home in a top position with magnificent...

Very Affordable Inner City Unit

Unit 4/49 Off Lane, Gladstone South 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $115,000

There has never been a better time to buy a bargain then now! This inner city unit is great value for money in the current market conditions and it has just had a...

FAMILY HOME WITH SIDE ACCESS!

1 Bragg Court, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $339,000

One thing buyers are constantly asking for is an affordable home with side access. Are you one of those buyers? Well I have the home for you! This beautiful brick...

Family Home With Shed And Pool- Just In Time For Christmas!

86 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $310,000

This lowset brick family home is situated on a 906m2 block in the family friendly suburb of Clinton. With the hotter months approaching and Christmas holidays...

Solid Home Close To Schoold &amp; Shops On A Massive 1049m2 Block

31 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very pleased to introduce 31 J Hickey Avenue to the property market and would encourage any astute buyer looking to buy a good solid...

The Time to Purchase Gladstone&#39;s Best Homes - Is Now!

4 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 3 2 Offer Above...

This is your last chance to secure the bargain of a lifetime - This home must sell as the owner is moving overseas and they are ready to do a deal for this 5 star...

PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA

59 WITNEY STREET, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $330,000

NEW TO THE MARKET...PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA...FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY!!! Prepare to be pleasantly surprised with what this lowest brick home has to offer. Located...

FULLY RENOVATED - MOVE RIGHT IN!

15 Marshall Avenue, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

This lovely, well renovated home is situated in the popular, family friendly suburb of Sun Valley. Perched on a spacious 607m2 block with side access and room for...

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

Gladstone market's confidence coming back for 2017

Core Logic property statistics reveal the region's median house price dropped 16.7% to $275,000 in the September quarter.

Region's median house price drops 16.7% to $275,000

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!