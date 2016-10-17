Losing out on 'billions' in LNG revenue

JUST like a fly-in fly-out worker who is left with nothing, the Australian government appears poised to blow yet another resources boom.

The problem is that billions of dollars in potential tax revenue from the LNG export boom aren't being collected by the current tax system, according to the Tax Justice Network.

To put it in perspective, Tax Justice Network researcher Jason Ward said by 2021 Australia will overtake Qatar as the world's largest exporter of LNG but will only receive $800 million in petroleum resource rent tax revenues, while Qatar is expected to net $26.6 billion in royalties.

The PRRT is a tax on "super" profits generated from the sale of resources like LNG but the price of oil would have to hit more than $US150 a barrel before the PRRT would apply.

According to Bloomberg Markets, oil prices were hovering about the $50 mark yesterday.

The first "traditional" Moss-type LNG carrier arrived at the Port of Gladstone last week. Photo Contributed Contributed

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Ward called on Malcolm Turnbull to open an inquiry into the PRRT, warning it would not collect any new revenue "for decades to come".

"As Australia becomes the world's largest exporter of LNG, as compared to Qatar, it is failing to ensure a fair share of government revenues from the exploitation of our natural resources," the TJN report said.

In 2005 the government collected $1.9 billion in PRRT and last year that fell to $1.4 billion.

"Part of the problem is that the loopholes and incentives or tax credits have been expanded and with the PRRT there's little to no transparency and accountability because it relies on self-reporting," Mr Ward said.

"The Henry Tax Review in 2010 found that the PRRT system was not collecting enough to benefit the Australian people and since then they haven't addressed it.

"The royalty system like in Qatar is far superior because there are less tricks and games but these companies in Australia are masters of manipulating tax liabilities," Mr Ward said.

Mr Ward recommended reviewing and overhauling the PRRT system to broaden its scope to benefit more Australians.