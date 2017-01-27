GALLERY: Aussie Day spirit as BITS pitch in

SAINTS by name, saints by nature.

BITS Saints AFL club channelled its Aussie spirit and generosity on Australia Day by helping out those in need with the 'Saints Backyard Blitz'.

The inaugural event was a way for the 13-time premiership winners to give back to the community which have supported them so well throughout the years.

More than 25 players across the men's and women's teams put their hands up and volunteered their public holiday time to perform gardening and yard work at houses in Gladstone, Calliope and Boyne Island.

Watkin believes the backyard blitz will unite his squad ahead of the coming season.

"As an A-grade coach I want the guys engaged in a high level of football, but at the same time engaging in everything we do," he said.

"(The Backyard Blitz) is a character building exercise which will boost team morale and help us work together, not just on the footy field, but also off the ground.

"The club's been around for a long time and been very successful... the whole thing about (Saints Backyard Blitz) is getting the club to engage in the community rather than just playing footy once a week.

"We're hoping to do this again when we get breaks throughout the year and initiate this as an ongoing thing."