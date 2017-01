BOAT CAPSIZES: One woman is dead after a boat she was in capsized off Curtis Island.

THANKS to Aurizon, Gladstone Volunteer Marine Rescue will be able to replace its inflatable boat after about 10 years of service.

ON THE WAY: The group that saves boaties in trouble is now getting some help of its own. Contributed

VMR received $4000 for the replacement and is in the process of buying a new inflatable boat. VMR chief controller Hamish McLeod said the current boat had "seen its day" and welcomed the donation.

He said the inflatable boat was used to get ashore if VMR was working in shallow water.