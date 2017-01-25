Audition for Gladstone's Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

THEATRE PRODUCTION: Auditions for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang production will be held from February 1.

CHITTY Chitty Bang Bang is making it's way to Gladstone's theatre.

The hunt is on to find budding performers of any age for the popular musical.

Gladstone Regional Council councillor Cindi Bush said people shouldn't be scared, instead show be excited to embrace the opportunity.

"I know there's a voice in all of us saying 'I wish I could do that' and we're giving them the opportunity to do that in caring environment," Cr Bush said.

Cr Bush said the screen play was written by Roald Dahl but they will be performing Ian Fleming's version, so there will be plenty of magical, imaginative moments throughout the production.

"The whole magic of flying cars, they're whimsical story lines, a bit cheesy but lovely, quite romantic and nostalgic and it's written for adults and children," she said.

"The sets are over the top, big and exaggerated because we're dealing with inventors and eccentric characters and lands that don't exist. It's a whole world of imagination."

Cr Bush said Chitty Chitty Bang Bang was chosen because of the popularity of the production.

The stage show has just finished touring Australia, meaning the rights have been released to amateur groups throughout regional areas.

"Usually community productions are seen running in school halls but we provide a theatre and the cast learn stage etiquette. It's a full on production," Cr Bush said.

"Over the years we have produced some that are way up there with professional productions."

The purpose of the production is to embrace community talent which will involve around 80 to 100 cast members.

Cr Bush said they have received quite a bit of interest but they would love to see more males audition.

"Send the men in .. we'd love to challenge the industry," she said.

"We won't be short, we just need more."

Cr Bush said they get a huge variety in applicants ranging from people who are trained and have private lessons in singing or dancing to naturally talented people.

"The whole idea is nurture and generate new talents. We don't want people to think they can't be in it because they can't sing, we can fix that," she said.

Auditions will be held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre for all adult and children's roles between February 1 to February 8.

"The beauty of a musical is it brings people out of the wood works," Cr Bush said.

"We used to have a few performance groups around town and every so often we get a gem from those eras."

The production will run from June 16 to 18. To audition, fill out an application form online.