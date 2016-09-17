Auction heavyweights move in on Gladstone territory

TWO big boys in the world of auctions are shipping their wonders to Gladstone for a special viewing of stock before an online bidding bonanza.

BIDDERS PARADISE: Hassalls' Steve Wall at an auction last month.

Lloyds Auctioneers and Valuers and graysonline are opening their treasure chests for tradies, farmers, and contractors to view in the Gladstone region on Monday before putting a bid in in the online auction room.

The auctioneer heavyweights' arrival follows a series of Hassalls auctions where a team of auctioneers has offloaded millions of dollars' worth of Bechtel's pre-loved Curtis Island gear in a $35 million clearance.

Contractors and tradies, especially those in the electrical industry, are promised a party at the Lloyds inspection, which goes from 9am-3pm, with the online auction wrapping up at 10am on September 20.

Modular portable buildings, cable trailers, cradles, cabling, light fittings, measuring and testing equipment, isolation boxes, hoists and welders, are some the items that will go under the hammer.

At graysonline, bidders can view process plant and stores equipment at Yarwun's Reid Rd from 9am-3pm before the online auction wraps up at 6.30pm.

Pumps, shaft sleeves, magnetic flowmeters, are some of the items at the sale.