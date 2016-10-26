28°
'Personal attacks': Break-ins force popular restaurant to close

Sarah Barnham
| 26th Oct 2016 7:12 PM Updated: 8:25 PM
SAD ENDING: Peter Hagan has closed his business Tapas De Vino after is was broken into.
SAD ENDING: Peter Hagan has closed his business Tapas De Vino after is was broken into. Declan Cooley

GLADSTONE man Peter Hagan's dream has come crashing down around him, after he said his popular Tannum Sands business was broken into and destroyed from the inside.

A post made on the Tapas de Vino Facebook page on October 22 stated the business had been broken into and received large amounts of "damage and loss".

On Tuesday the business Facebook page announced to customers that it would be closed indefinitely.

"We are deeply touched by everyone's kind words of encouragement and generous offers," the post read.

"However, the loss we have sustained from the break-in is just one of many continued and sustained attacks targeting us personally in financial, personal and property areas.

"These events have also taken a toll on the health of my heart. The events of the last week have left us with no choice but to close our business. There's nobody more disappointed than us."

Tapas de Vino staff were in the middle of bringing customers new menus, cocktails, spit roasts, theme nights and organising karaoke but have had to leave it all behind.

"It is with deep regret that we make this announcement," the Facebook post read.

"We thank you for your continued support and patronage over the past 12 months to help make us one of the most popular restaurants in the region.

"If anyone is keen to continue our legacy, add their own unique personal touches and grow this business to its full potential, you're welcome to make us an offer."

Mr Hagan could not be reached for comment.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  break-in business food gladstone police restaurant tannum sands

