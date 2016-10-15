26°
Artists reveal environment worries for bid for $15k prize

Tegan Annett
| 15th Oct 2016 4:02 PM
Geelong Gallery director Justin Smith is judging this year's entries for The 41st Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards.
Geelong Gallery director Justin Smith is judging this year's entries for The 41st Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards.

THE highly anticipated 41st Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Award winners will be announced tonight.

Yesterday we sat down with this year's judge, Justin Smith, to find out what he's looking for in the award-winning works.

Name: Justin Smith

Background: Justin Smith is the director of Geelong Gallery, one of Australia's oldest and most important regional galleries. He was previously curational manager of Australian Art at the Queensland Art Gallery Gallery of Modern Art.

Between 2008-14 Mr Smith was director and CEO of Heide Museum of Modern Art and between 1997-2009 he was the curator of Contemporary Art at the National Gallery of Victoria.

What do you think of Gladstone?

This is my first time in Gladstone. When I was working in Queensland I did quite a few trips up and down the coast but I didn't get further than Bundaberg. I didn't realise it would be such a beautiful harbour industrial city. I'm pleasantly surprised at how beautiful the landscape is.

First reaction to seeing the entries?

The great thing about being exposed to so much work is you just see how many people are making art. It's really life-affirming and clear there's a lot of enjoyment in the arts in this region.

What's impressed me most is how important the natural environment is for people here. The landscape features very prominently, including the sea and the fragility of the environment. There's also a high level of sophistication in many works.

As a judge what will you be looking for?

Different judges have different tastes, that's inevitable. I'm a stickler for craft and composition.

It's really a combination of excellent technique and a good, convincing idea. Every artist has provided a statement but for me the work doesn't have to rely on the statement, it has to hold its own.

How important is art in regional cities?

It is hugely important. Regional cities generally have a tough economic environment. Art and culture is important because it gives people creative freedom. That is good for people's imaginations, emotions and it is very life-affirming. I think for any city, particularly regional where we know that many, including Geelong, do it tough economically and socially, art is a great leveller everyone can participate, everyone can have an opinion. It reminds people that creative lives tell us certain things. We can't get it all from the newspapers and TV.

The best art is totally uncompromising.

Is there enough support for artists?

I think the Gladstone council has strong support for this gallery.

I just think regional centres particularly need to never let art and culture slip away from their priorities.

