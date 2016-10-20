28°
Artist unveils her island home

Tegan Annett
| 20th Oct 2016 11:00 AM
Artists Anna Andersen and Jean Kane are ready to paint a masterpiece. Renowned artist Paul Margocsy holds a master class at Gallery 67. Photo: Paul Braven / The Observer
Artists Anna Andersen and Jean Kane are ready to paint a masterpiece. Renowned artist Paul Margocsy holds a master class at Gallery 67. Photo: Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven GLA170415ART

JEAN Kane's backyard has a unique history; but next week she will unveil it to travellers from across the country and the world.

Her backyard, the beach at Curtis Island looking toward Gladstone's harbour, is the epitome of beauty, peace and quiet.

It's a far cry from the other end of the island, home to multi-million dollar gas plants.

Ms Kane will open her exhibition on Tuesday to coincide with the arrival of the next P&O cruise ship in Gladstone. It's a collection of paintings inspired by what life is and was like at Curtis Island.

The 20-year Island resident said there was an interesting history to the area that many did not know about.

"These paintings are accurate, they're not contemporary so it'll give people an idea of what is and was over here,” she said.

The exhibition has included paintings that feature the old dairy farm, which is no longer operating, and squatters' shacks that were built on the water's edge.

The exhibition continues at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens until November 30 with times of viewing from 9am-4pm.

Gladstone Observer
