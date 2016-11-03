Argument blamed on no smokes

GIVING up their smokes was blamed by a couple for a stroppy argument that put the husband before a Gladstone court on a domestic violence breach.

Magistrate Melanie Ho suggested it was perhaps not such a good idea to give up smokes by going cold turkey.

The man pleaded guilty to breaching a Domestic Violence Order after police were called to the home following an argument.

Police said he broke a telephone cord when he went to phone her mother to collect his wife and he threw ornaments onto the floor and a glass was smashed.

Lawyer Stacey O'Gorman said the couple were trying to give up their cigarette habit and "everyone clashed" that morning.

His wife agreed in court that smoking contributed to the domestic friction.

"I wouldn't give up cigarettes cold turkey," magistrate Melanie Ho said.

She noted there had been other family issues including their new baby that caused a pressure cooker situation.

The man received a six month bond, with no conviction recorded if he does no reoffend in that time.