Hunt for Gladstone's best-looking ladies

Runway 7 are scouring Queensland for the perfect sunshine state model.

The premier model search will see top modelling agencies Dallys Models and Chic Model Management come to Gladstone.

The winner will receive the ultimate prize to launch their modelling career, with contracts with Dallys, Chic and a surprise international model scout.

Runway 7 Founder Carla Jayne Smith said the modelling agencies frequently publish models in fashion magazines and events such as New York Fashion Week, making it the green card to "getting people places in Australia".

"There's already been so much interest and it will bring a lot of people to the community," Ms Smith said.

"It's the first of an annual event and it's great the two biggest modelling agencies in Australia are on board."

Ms Smith said anyone of any background, experience or not, can enter the model search.

"It makes complete sense to want to do this in our small town," she said.

"It's going to give anyone interested in modelling a chance to join one of the biggest modelling agencies in Australia, potentially giving them international exposure."

A portion of the funds will be donated to a local charity where the event will consist of categories including personality, fashion and most photogenic.

The categories explore the participants to demonstrate their will fullness to contribute to good deeds and their unique personality shown through fashion.

"It is a model search, but we also want good people with good hearts," Ms Smith said.

There are different age groups including five to 10-year-olds, 11 to 17-year olds and 18 to 25-year-olds.

"The experience will be invaluable and possibly life changing," she said.

Details:

When: 27 & 28th May, 2017

Where: Gladstone

Who: Everyone between 5 & 25-years-old

