Are these the seven best employees in Gladstone's industry?

Campbell Gellie
| 6th Oct 2016 7:12 AM Updated: 8:47 AM

NOMINATIONS are in for the Gladstone Engineering Alliance Industry awards for 2016 and it will be a close competition to take home the honours tonight at the GEA gala dinner.

The GEA awards are presented to individuals and businesses in the central Queensland industrial sector who demonstrate quality, leadership, innovation and exceptional customer service in their work.

GEA chief executive officer Carli Homann said the awards were designed to celebrate the success of the central Queensland supply chain.

"GEA started these awards in 2011 to showcase and celebrate the exceptional quality of the local businesses that make up the industrial supply chain all across central Queensland," she said.

"Our local businesses have co-ordinated the delivery of word-class industrial projects and we want to promote the capabilities of these businesses and leaders to keep this momentum of success going."

Meet the seven nominees:

Barry Jamieson

Barry Jamieson.
Barry Jamieson. Gladstone Enginering Alliance

BLJ IN-SITU Solutions director Barry Jamieson started out as one man, dedicated to providing strong customer service to his client base and to make a difference in the industry. Nominated for Forty Calis Award.

Joe Austin

JOE AUSTIN, GENERAL MANAGER, PRIME RENTALS Joe began his career in the electrical industry working for large and multinational companies in the roles of Electrician, Maintenance Manager and Technical Advisor before a life changing decision to move into the hire industry and joining Prime Rentals over 18 years ago. In his role as General Manager based in head office Gladstone, Joe has been instrumental in developing the company and taking it from modest beginnings to now being responsible for the management and operations across 10 branch locations throughout Queensland. Now with an industrial hire fleet valued at $70M, makes Prime one of the largest privately owned hire companies in the state. Testament to this success is winning the prestigious award for Australian Rental Company of the Year 2015. Joe and his team are continually expanding the company's products and capabilities in an ever changing and challenging market, and he has continued to develop his own skill sets to lead his team into the future with additional formal qualifications in areas such as Management, Training, Business, HR and Workplace Health and Safety.
PRIME Rentals general manager Joe Austin is responsible for the operations across 10 branch locations throughout Queensland and $70 million fleet. Nominated for Wayne Peachey Award.

Karen Norton

 

Karen Norton.
Karen Norton. Gladstone Engineering Alliance

 

 

Karen Norton was recently appointed to the board for the Surveyors Board of Qld and as such is the first female surveyor appointed to the board in its 180 year history. Nominated for Wayne Peachey Award.

Brett Morrison

Brett Morrison.
Brett Morrison. Gladstone Engineering Alliance

PAINT Warehouse Paint Place Gladstone director Brett Morrison is responsible for running a total business with revenues in excess of $15 million and employs 33 staff. Nominated for Wayne Peachey Award.


Patrice Brown

 

PATRICE BROWN, DIRECTOR, CQG CONSULTINGPatrice has been instrumental in the growth of the Gladstone region since the late 1990s with her roles in securing approvals for the Awoonga Dam raising, Aldoga Aluminium Smelter, various infrastructure projects and the recent EIS approval for the Hummock Hill Island Pacificus Tourism Project. Continuing in the pursuit for regional development she is also the project director for the Gladstone Steel Project, Gladstone Oil Terminal and Gladstone Oil Refinery Project.At a time when many of the larger consultancies were exiting regional Queensland Patrice established CQG Consulting over 12 years ago to provide practical environmental, planning and engineering professional advice to clients in the industrial, tourism, mining, agriculture, urban development and infrastructure sectors. CQG's reputation has seen the company successfully grow into one of the State's leading environmental consultancies, now offering a broader range of services including precision UAV (drone) surveys through aligned business partnerships with technology providers and in-house geospatial mapping.Patrice is also a director on the Gladstone Area Water Board, a member of the CQUniversity Council and a founding director of two start-ups. Northern Ventures a company that supports Aboriginal groups to achieve economic independence and Fortitude Infrastructure Development a company formed to deliver green technologies. With qualifications in engineering, science and business Patrice is passionate about the need to trust science in the race to protect the Great Barrier Reef and encouraging regional Queenslanders to have their hands on the steering wheel to ensure our future viability.
PATRICE established CQG Consulting more than 12 years ago to provide practical environmental, planning and engineering advice to clients in every sector. Nominated for Forty Calis Award.

Dennis Toy

DENNIS TOY, MANAGING DIRECTOR, FODICO MARINEDennis Toy has 40 years of experience in the maritime industry, 30 of which has been spent working out of the Port of Gladstone.His unique knowledge of local waters and lifetime of experience has allowed Fodico Marine to excel and tackle highly technical projects.Fodico has had a major role in the marine industry in Gladstone working on most construction sites over the last 20 years including Rio Tinto, the Gladstone Ports Corporation wharf expansion, the LNG's and Wicet to name a few.Dennis was also a founding member of MIPEC along with Colin Walz and Steve Beale.
FODICO Marine managing director Dennis Toy has 40 years of experience in the maritime industry, 30 of which has been spent working out of the Port of Gladstone. Nominated for Wayne Peachey Award.

Steve Muller

 

Steve Muller.
Steve Muller. Contributed

 

STEVE Muller is leading MIPEC through an organisational change process with an aim to ensuring long term sustainability via business agility and growth and nominated for the Forty Calis Award.

Topics:  awards, gladstone engineering alliance, gladstone industry, industry awards

