Are these the seven best employees in Gladstone's industry?

NOMINATIONS are in for the Gladstone Engineering Alliance Industry awards for 2016 and it will be a close competition to take home the honours tonight at the GEA gala dinner.
The GEA awards are presented to individuals and businesses in the central Queensland industrial sector who demonstrate quality, leadership, innovation and exceptional customer service in their work.
GEA chief executive officer Carli Homann said the awards were designed to celebrate the success of the central Queensland supply chain.
"GEA started these awards in 2011 to showcase and celebrate the exceptional quality of the local businesses that make up the industrial supply chain all across central Queensland," she said.
"Our local businesses have co-ordinated the delivery of word-class industrial projects and we want to promote the capabilities of these businesses and leaders to keep this momentum of success going."
Meet the seven nominees:
Barry Jamieson
BLJ IN-SITU Solutions director Barry Jamieson started out as one man, dedicated to providing strong customer service to his client base and to make a difference in the industry. Nominated for Forty Calis Award.
Joe Austin
PRIME Rentals general manager Joe Austin is responsible for the operations across 10 branch locations throughout Queensland and $70 million fleet. Nominated for Wayne Peachey Award.
Karen Norton
Karen Norton was recently appointed to the board for the Surveyors Board of Qld and as such is the first female surveyor appointed to the board in its 180 year history. Nominated for Wayne Peachey Award.
Brett Morrison
PAINT Warehouse Paint Place Gladstone director Brett Morrison is responsible for running a total business with revenues in excess of $15 million and employs 33 staff. Nominated for Wayne Peachey Award.
Patrice Brown
PATRICE established CQG Consulting more than 12 years ago to provide practical environmental, planning and engineering advice to clients in every sector. Nominated for Forty Calis Award.
Dennis Toy
FODICO Marine managing director Dennis Toy has 40 years of experience in the maritime industry, 30 of which has been spent working out of the Port of Gladstone. Nominated for Wayne Peachey Award.
Steve Muller
STEVE Muller is leading MIPEC through an organisational change process with an aim to ensuring long term sustainability via business agility and growth and nominated for the Forty Calis Award.