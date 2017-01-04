Santos given go ahead for 6100 gas wells in Gladstone project

THE federal Department of Environment and Energy has allowed Santos to further develop the coal seam gas fields of the Gladstone Natural Gas Project.

These include up to 6100 additional CSG wells and associated infrastructure.

GO AHEAD: Santos will be allowed to build at least an extra 6100 gas wells. Santos

The approval was subject to a change in conditions where Santos must not release CSG produced water into surface water.

However this will not apply if the Minister approves the release or discharge of the water or the Minister has determined that the proposed release or discharge of CSG produced water does not require approval under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act.