Apprenticeship job opportunities up for grabs in Gladstone

Sarah Barnham
| 17th Nov 2016 9:00 AM

DOWNER EDI Engineering put a job advertisement on seek this week looking to fill Boilermaker Apprenticeship roles.

The engineering and service business based on Bensted St, Gladstone posted in the ad that the company was looking for new entry or current 1st, 2nd or 3rd apprentices.

About the opportunities

· Working in the Downer Operations, Maintenance & Services business units with various clients and sites

· Mechanical trade focus primarily workshop based, future opportunity for site work

· Access to qualified and experienced Supervisors, Project Managers and Learning & development practitioners

· Training on and off the job

· Structured evaluation process to ensure personal and skill development

· Access to attain industry licences and tickets;

· Access to a number of employee benefits and discounts including travel, accommodation, technology, gym memberships and healthcare

About you

· Commitment to obtain an Engineering Fabrication or Fitting trade qualification

· A strong work ethic

· Ability to communicate with all levels of workers

· The responsibility and accountability of completing a task to the highest degree of quality

· Ability to work in a team environment

· Commitment to ensuring a safe workplace

· Valid driver's licence - Preferred not compulsory

· Valid white card (Construction Industry Card) - Preferred not compulsory

In order to be considered

· You will have a base understanding of an Engineering Fabrication apprenticeship

· Be safety conscious and appreciate the importance of working in a safe manner

· Completed a pre-apprenticeship course - Preferred not compulsory.

To apply, head here.

Topics:  gladstone industry job

