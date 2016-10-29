Curtis Island's APLNG spend up on local charity

COMMUNITY DAY: Tara and Dallas Manning, 2, get up close and personal with the helicopter Air crewman Dave Paterson flies everyday.

HUNDREDS of locals filtered in for the launch of RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter's long term sponsorship agreement with Australia Pacific LNG and its Rescue Chopper Community Day.

The family fun day gave parents and kids the chance to climb on board a RACQ helicopter and meet the crew members who work hard to save lives in our region.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter chairman Adrian de Groot said the launch was all about saying a "big thank you" to APLNG for its ongoing sponsorship.

The rescue helicopter service averages a little more than one potentially life-saving flight a day and with a budget of $8 million, Mr de Groot said he needed all the help he could get to keep the helicopters and crews in the sky.

"LNG is relatively new to the region and it's good to see that they're helping support a service that supports the community," Mr de Groot said.

"$8 million is a fair cost and although we get help from the government, we still need sponsorship from the community.

"This support, like what we get from the Raglan Old Station Fly In, is really important for us and that's why we like to say thank you," he said.

While Mr de Groot did not want to say how much money APLNG gave to the rescue helicopter service, he said the money was enough to provide extra training for our pilots and crews.

"We get to send pilots overseas for simulated training which is great because that allows our crews to do up to 150 simulated exercises compared to six simulations if we did it here," Mr de Groot said.