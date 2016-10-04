Anxious wait for shocked Agnes residents about Taipan bite

A CLOSE friend of the Agnes Water parents whose little boy was left in a critical condition after he was bitten by a Taipan is arranging a clean-up day at the family's property.

Getaway cafe's Jake Esporito-Leftwich, along with the rest of the Agnes community, has been on an emotional roller coaster as they anxiously wait for good news about two-year-old Eli, who has bravely battled the bit in a Brisbane hospital.

He was bitten by a Taipan on September 26.

The near-fatal accident has brought the Agnes Water residents together, organising snake awareness nights, a GoFundMe page and a clean up of the family's yard.

Mr Esporito-Leftwich has received updates on Eli's condition from his dad, who is a close family friend.

SNAKE BITE: Agnes Water toddler Eli was bitten by a coastal taipan, he is now in recovery in a neurology ward in a Brisbane hospital, it is unsure if he has damage to his brain. Photo Contributed Contributed

He said they would clean and mow the yard and tidy up the house too.

AS IT UNFOLDED | >> Toddler airlifted to Brisbane after Taipan bite

"You hear about it and it puts you in a bit of a state of shock.

"It really pulls your heads out of the clouds.

"It makes you realise how fast life can change, it's all been super surreal, even having this conversation right now with you," he said.

Listen:

The news shocked Jake and his fellow cplleagues at the Getaway Cafe, where the family of three are regulars.

"It was like having updates to a cricket match, where you'd have the score update coming through.

"When it's good we all cheer, but then everyone would go sombre when we heard some bad news.

"But then no one would talk for half an hour once we got the bad news and everyone would have this solemn feeling.

"It's been a roller coaster," he said.

Jake said he knew the family from their regular visits to the cafe. He met parents Brittany and Giles when he moved to Agnes Water two years ago.

He said Eli was a "healthy boy" and his favourite smoothie at Getaway is the Green Thumb.