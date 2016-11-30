28°
News

Anti-organised crime laws pass, make VLAD obsolete

Owen Jacques
| 30th Nov 2016 5:53 AM
Bev Lacey

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NEW laws tackling organised crime will replace the former LNP Government's anti-bikie laws, after Labor was able to swing the support of crossbenchers overnight.

The laws will broaden the scope of the LNP's anti-bikie laws to also target child exploitation rings and financial fraud.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk claims the laws will be the toughest of their kind in Australia.

"These laws are strong enough to tackle serious and organised crime, and strong enough to withstand legal challenge."

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath said the former government's VLAD laws were susceptible to challenge and was unable to secure convictions.

"Importantly, these laws are subject to judicial oversight and proper processes to ensure its legal standing and sustainability."

The laws also have the support of the Queensland Police Union, which had been cautious about changes to the laws.

Members of Katter's Australian Party were wary of the changes, fearing that law-abiding riders may be targeted.

Ultimately the laws were passed late last night.

Shadow Attorney-General Ian Walker described the laws as a "political solution" despite there being no problem with the laws.

He also pointed to the fact that Ms Palazczuk voted to support the LNP's VLAD laws while she was in Opposition.

 

The Serious and Organised Crime Amendment Bill includes:

 New offences for child exploitation for people who:

1.            administer child exploitation websites;

2.            encourage the use of child exploitation websites; or

3.            provide advice on how to avoid detection in gaining access to child exploitation websites.

•             Maximum penalty for child exploitation increased from 14 to 20 years; and

•             Power for police to seek a warrant to require a person to provide passwords/information to allow access to electronically-stored information.

•             Increase maximum sentences for trafficking in illicit drugs with trafficking in dangerous drugs to increase from 20 years to 25 years.

•             A new consorting offence making it an offence for a person to consort on two occasions (following a warning on at least one occasion) with two others who have convictions for serious indictable offences punishable.

A new Public Safety Order Scheme, consisting of three orders:

1. Public Safety Order - empower police to issue public safety orders for up to seven days. Orders for periods longer than 7 days can be issued by a magistrate. Orders issued for periods longer than 72 hours can be appealed. These orders could be used for a wide variety of purposes;

2. Restricted Premises Order - OMCG clubhouses will remain closed under Restricted Premises Orders. Police can apply to the court for new Restricted Premises Orders to stop new clubhouses opening or to close other premises if there is a reasonable suspicion unlawful or disorderly conduct is occurring or likely to occur. It will empower police to search, seize and forfeit specified property linked to specified activities;

3. Fortification Order - requiring an owner or occupier of premises frequented by participants in criminal organisations or who engage in certain activities to remove any fortification that hinders entry to that property. In urgent circumstances police can issue 'cease and desist fortification orders' to prevent, for example, an OMCG installing CCTV or reinforced doors to hinder police access, providing time to remove possible evidence of criminality.

•             New Serious Organised Crime circumstance of aggravation punishable by a mandatory term of imprisonment, with the length of the additional mandatory imprisonment of seven years where it is an offence that carries a maximum offence of seven years or more. Or alternatively, where the offence carries a maximum sentence of less than seven years, the maximum sentence for the offence.

•             New Summary Offence prohibiting OMCG colours in public, expanding beyond licensed venues as current laws prohibit.

•             New Post-Conviction Control Orders enables Courts to set any conditions necessary to protect the public by preventing, disrupting and restricting offenders convicted of the new Serious Organised Crime circumstance of aggravation, offenders convicted of the new Consorting offence; and offenders found by the court to be participants in criminal organisations.

Topics:  editors picks queensland

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

'Savvy': Yarwun workers chip in for Rio Tinto's $5b cost cut

'Savvy': Yarwun workers chip in for Rio Tinto's $5b cost cut

GLADSTONE sites crucial to Rio Tinto's cost cutting plan.

He rips off Facebook buyers with fake car sale

Bradley Caddies, shown leaving Gladstone Court House, has been convicted of dishonesty-related offences in the past.

A SCAM offering a car for sale has landed a man in hot water.

Idea to kick council out of free parks to lure CBD shoppers

OFF LIMITS? The car parks, many of which are currently used by council employees, sit behind the council chambers.

BUSINESS leaders radical idea could bring shoppers closer to CBD.

Police raid Gladstone home, uncover $12K of pot

BAG OF BUD: A man has been charged after allegedly producing 1.2kg worth of cannabis.

Police bust New Auckland man after hydro setup found

Local Partners

'Really sad': Anger over Gladstone CBD 'facelift' plan

MANY residents announced their distaste for the council's plan to reinvigorate Goondoon St yesterday.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Gladstone beauticians pick best products for lucky women

GENEROUS: Beauty students Amelia Robinson, Renee Theuerkauf and Kylie Johnson with Gladstone Women's Health Centre's Vanessa Stewart, second from left.

Business embraces the Christmas spirit

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Support for our younger Central Queensland veterans

Dylan Fraser with now former Australian Prime Minister John Howard.

Support group for Central Qld young veterans

Nicki Wendt ready for any public backlash from First Contact

Nicki Wendt ready for any public backlash from First Contact

ACTRESS who admitted to 'racist thoughts' had nerves about tonight's first episode of SBS's documentary series going to air.

Evan Rachel Wood: 'I've been raped'

Evan Rachel Wood has been sexually assaulted twice

Matthew McConaughey still scared of his mother

She may be 84 but Matthew McConaughey is still scared of her

Amber Rose quits social media

Amber Rose has temporarily quit social media

Dannii Minogue 'best mentor' Kylie

Dannii Minogue is grateful for sister Kylie being a "guiding light"

John Travolta advised by Tom Hanks to accept role

Some very big names swayed Travolta on Simpson show

Michael Fassbender makes bedroom noises while working out

Michael Fassbender is "very vocal" when he works out

Centrally Located and Priced to Sell!

Unit 4/83-85 Auckland Street, Gladstone South 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $140,000

On offer is this centrally located two bedroom unit only minutes away from everything! The unit is situated in a quiet complex, complete with allocated parking...

MAGNIFICENT ACREAGE HOME!

1 Monaros Court, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 5 $600,000

This very spacious sun-lit home is situated on a flat, level 2 and a half acre block in the peaceful suburb of Beecher. This well presented home features 4...

Looking For The Ultimate Affordable Sea Change..?

4 Marine Avenue, Tannum Sands 4680

House 3 1 2 Offers Around...

If you have been waiting for the ultimate opportunity to arise to secure a Beach House in Tannum Sands most sought after area then I think this may be what you...

Solid Home Close To Schoold &amp; Shops On A Massive 1049m2 Block

31 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very pleased to introduce 31 J Hickey Avenue to the property market and would encourage any astute buyer looking to buy a good solid...

BIG HOUSE, BIG SHED, BIG POOL, BIG VIEWS GET HERE QUICK!

21 Dorinda Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 4 $549,000

Have you been looking for a home that is a little different? Do you need a property that has the 3 "must have" features - Family sized home, Shed & Pool? Are you...

Great Family Home With Ample Storage Options

44 Reinaerhoff Crescent, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 5 $479,000

Dreaming of owning your own family home situated on a large 1205m2 block with covered parking for 5 vehicles..? Well turn your dreams into reality with this...

SPACIOUS, EXECUTIVE, FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE

Unit 5/34 Marten Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 3 2 1 $199,000

This magnificent two-storey townhouse, situated in the fully gated and secured "Central on Marten" complex is the perfect addition to your property...

HARBOUR VIEWS &amp; A POOL!

222 Goondoon Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 5 2 2 EXPRESSIONS OF...

* Magnificent Ocean & Harbour views from the open plan kitchen and living areas * Entertaining and great views both upstairs and downstairs * Fully fenced swimming...

HUGE HOME SEEKING NEW FAMILY

16 Glen Eden Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 3 5 $575,000 Under...

This spacious and comfortable home has all but one thing.. A family to fill it! Set on a huge 2400sqm block with expansive ocean views this house has it all. The...

Peaceful Village Home

8 Butler Street, Yarwun 4694

House 3 1 2 $155,000

Located in the peaceful county village of Yarwun, this 3 bedroom home is perfect for the growing family or those seeking a quite village lifestyle. Located only...

Bargain price drop on Tannum 'beach shack'

14 The Oaks Road is on the market for $759,000.

Buy an absolute beach front home for $759,000.

Property developers coming back to Gladstone

TURNAROUND: Approvals for new homes and large-scale developments have plateaued after a rapid decline.

OUR CITY slams brakes on decline in investor interest in new homes.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

CQ mine to return dozens of homes to State Government

UPROOTED: Wesfarmers Curragh has chosen not to renew the lease on 44 Blackwater properties

Dozens of families relocating as company offloads coal assets

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!