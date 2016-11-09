UPDATE: Anti-mosque group voice 'concerns' over proposed development

UPDATE:

IT WOULD appear the letter issued by an anonymous group has provided misleading information, with the council confirming that it has not changed how it handles development applications.

"The process has not been changed regarding the assessment requirements of uses."

"Any Planning Application, regardless of what it is, has to demonstrate compliance with the relevant requirements of the Planning Scheme, which includes car parking, setbacks etc.

"If an application were to be lodged on the site that has been most recently indicated to the council as a possible site for the Islamic Centre, then it would be Impact Assessable as dictated by the Planning Scheme and, therefore, would trigger the public notification process."

EARLIER:

AN ANONYMOUS group has ramped up its efforts to block the proposed development of an Islamic Centre in Gladstone.

A group of "concerned local residents" sent printed leaflets to "residents and businesses" outlining its concerns about the centre.

The letter was addressed to people and businesses living in the "vicinity of 4 Anson Cl", which is where the Islamic Society of Gladstone hopes to build its centre, and urged people to contact councillors to air their "concerns" about the proposed development.

ANTI-MOSQUE: Group sends letters out urging residents to stop the mosque in Gladstone. Anonymous

"We believe that the ratepayers of Gladstone should be informed of nay potential Mosque/Islamic Centre being established in our community," the letter reads.

"We also believe the Gladstone community should be fully consulted prior to any approval by the council Planning Department and that it should also be debated by the full council on behalf of all ratepayers and residents."

The letter claims the council "has changed the process of approving building applications...mean(ing )the residents of Gladstone will not be consulted or even be advised when a Mosque/Islamic Centre building application is received by the council."

ANTI-MOSQUE: Group sends letters out urging residents to stop the mosque in Gladstone. Anonymous

But if the Islamic Society submits a development application for the Islamic Centre it would have to go through a period of public consultation.

This letter comes off the back of the Islamic Society signing a "sale deed" for land to build its centre on.

In September the Islamic Society met with Mayor Matt Burnett at a pre-lodgement meeting.

The letter also quotes One Nation advisor and right-wing Australian academic Dr Frank Salter under the headline "Mosques are proven to be bad for our community".

The Observer is waiting for a comment from the council on the claims in the letter about a change in the process of approving building applications.