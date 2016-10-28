AMSA crack down on commercial fishing in safety overhaul

QBFP investigator Deryk Smith and AMSA liaison officer Justin Williams are enforcing an education campaign about safety on board commercial dory operations.

AUSTRALIA'S leading fisheries body is in Gladstone this week cracking down on the commercial sector and its potentially lethal lack of safety standards.

A safety campaign has been launched, after investigations found the majority of search and rescue missions for dory operations could have been avoided.

AMSA liaison officer Justin Williams interviewed Gladstone commercial fishing operators this week about safety on board their parent-tender vessels.

Mr Williams said there was a lack of communication capability between the dories and the mother ships, and a lack of safety equipment on board.

Dory operations involve a fleet of small boats, usually with only one or two people on-board, fishing in a designated zone and reporting back to a mother ship overseeing the operation.

"Of the 14 rescue missions three of those were real distress situations and lives were saved,” he said.

"The other nine were cell breakdowens and were caused by a lack of communication.

"These rescue missions are quite substantial and they could have all be mitigated by simple communication systems on board.”

AMSA's national operations manager, Brian Hemming, said Queensland dory fishing operations were over represented in the number of serious incidents and unnecessary search and rescue operations.

"With a few simple changes to their safety culture, such as appropriate communication with mother ships, wearing life jackets and ensuring the appropriate safety equipment is on-board the dories, we can aim to prevent future fatal incidents at sea,” Mr Hemming said.

Mr Williams will visit cities up the Queensland coast to speak with commercial operators about their safety requirements.

After the education program is finished, AMSA and Queensland Boating and Fishing Patrol will complete a compliance and enforcement program.

An example of what can go wrong:

On July 26 a dory operator had stopped coral trout fishing from his dory and was attempting to retrieve the anchor, which was stuck in the reef.

He used the power of the outboard and a shortened anchor line to dislodge the anchor but in the process, the dory campsized. He fell into the sea, wearing wet weather gear and his legs became ensnared in his fishing line and he drowned.

Analysis of the circumstances leading to the incident indicated that a lack of safety measures, such as haing an appropriate safety management system and a communication channel between the tender and the parent vessel, contributed to the circumstances leading to his death.