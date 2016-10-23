UPDATE 3.40PM: Missing boy reunited with family

UPDATE 4PM: QUEENSLAND Police have deactivated an amber alert for a 9-year-old boy reported missing in Rockhampton.

The boy was located safe and well in Kawana around 3.20pm.

Police are satisfied there are no suspicious circumstances with his disappearance.

The QPS would like to thank members of the public and the media for their assistance with this matter.

UPDATE 3.15PM: THE MORNING Bulletin understands the missing 9-year-old Rockhampton boy has just been located.

It is understood an unknown person dropped the boy to a home in Pfitzemaier St.

Multiple police crews remain at the scene.

UPDATE 2.40PM: POLICE have activated an amber alert for a Rockhampton child missing since yesterday.

The 9-year-old child was last seen in Webber Avenue, Kawana at 4.30pm.

BREAKING 1.30PM: ROCKHAMPTON police are searching for a young child who went missing from a Kawana address yesterday afternoon.

Police are seeking urgent public assistance to help find the 9-year-old who was last seen leaving an address on Webber Avenue at 4.30pm.

Police and family hold concerns for the welfare of the child due to his age and that he suffers from a medical condition.

The boy is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 145cm tall with a fair complexion, brown eyes and short sandy blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a black singlet with a bright yellow skull design on the front, black stubby style shorts and no shoes.

The child may be riding a red and black BMX bicycle and may have travelled to the Norman Gardens area.

Anyone who has information about his location is urged to contact police.