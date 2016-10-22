'Amateurish: Father and son's drugs and 'tick book' found in esky

WHEN police searched the Kin Kora home of Glen Currie and his son Zachary, two eskys found on a verandah held packages of wrapped cannabis.

Clip seal bags in a bedroom held $3870 cash, police alleging Glen Currie, 51, had made some low-level supplies to drug users around Gladstone but not at a business level. It was not deemed commercial.

Glen Currie pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to supplying drugs and drug possession on May 30, having property used in a drug offence, and having drug offence proceeds.

Zachary Currie, 21, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs (cannabis) and drug utensils/pipes.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Barry Stevens said their arrest followed an investigation after police seized a mobile phone and analysed text messages that related to drug enquiries.

Sgt Stevens said 360 grams of cannabis was found in 13 clip seal bags, packaged into amounts inside the eskys. And a 'tick book' held names very familiar to Gladstone police.

Lawyer Dave McHenry said the offences were "opportunistic, unplanned and amateurish", and arose after Zachary began using cannabis for pain relief.

Glen Currie was fined $5000, Zachary $1000.

As first time offenders convictions were not recorded against them.