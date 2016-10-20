Gladstone patients to pay extra for doctor

GOING to see your doctor in Gladstone could rise to $78 next month with the Australian Medical Association finalising its list of Medical Services and Fees for 2016.

The AMA will recommend an increase of $2, up from its current recommended $76 for a standard doctor's visit of under 20 minutes.

But with the current Federal Government's freeze on the Medicare rebate at the 2014 level of $37.05, patients will be left with a $41 out-of-pocket bill per visit.

AMA vice president Dr Tony Bartone said this year patient out-of-pocket costs would be higher because of the ongoing freeze of the Medicare Benefits Schedule.

Loading...

Dr Bartone said the decision to increase the fee to $78 was designed to keep pace with "the complexity or costs of providing high quality medical services".

"Many patients will pay more to see their doctor because of the Medicare freeze," he said.

"It is inevitable that many GPs will need to review their decision to bulk bill some of their patients.

"The difference between patients' medical fees and Medicare rebates will be greater because of the freeze but despite the widening gap, doctors have kept medical fee increases to a minimum," Dr Bartone said.

Although some practices don't bulk bill in Gladstone, Australia-wide 85.1% of GPs provide the service.

When the Federal Health Minister Susan Ley was asked if she was concerned that some patients who don't go to bulk billing doctors will pay more as of November 1, she said she had no concerns.

"The only figure that matters here is the bulk billing rate...other figures that swirl around from time to time may be in the interests of those making arguments (but) what I focus on is the bulk billing rate and it has never been higher," Ms Ley said.

"(The) AMA and others may recommend to GPs (to increase fees)...but remember in Australia the Government does not employ the doctors.

"We respect and we value that doctors are small businesses and they have scope to set their fees according to their wishes, their business model and their patient cohort," she said.