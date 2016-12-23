BREAKING: Men charged with bestiality refused bail

Reece Parke gives the middle finger as he is lead into the police station.

UPDATE, 12.40pm: THE two young men accused of animal cruelty offences which allegedly took place in Nimbin 10 days ago have been formally refused bail in the Lismore Local Court.

Both men were on parole at the time of the alleged offences, which made a successful bail application unlikely.

Clad in a green jumpsuit, with a crew cut and a visible neck tattoo of Australia with the numbers "95" inside, Bradley Presbury made the first appearance.

The 20-year-old's lawyer, Steve Bolt, said the charges against his client were "likely to be contested" given their seriousness.

Mr Bolt said he would be surprised if the matter went to trial before the end of 2017 and the long wait faced by the accused added to the argument for granting bail.

Presbury was also hopeful of finding work in the Ballina area and had approached a number of fishing trawlers. He was being supported by his brother to do so and would reside at an East Ballina address.

Mr Bolt also said there were "conflicting versions" of what allegedly happened on the night of the crimes and there was some prospect of Presbury being found not guilty of the charges.

Police only had circumstantial evidence and could only place Presbury "near to the scene", he said.

However Magistrate Paul McMahon said the Presbury had failed to show cause for his release, and denied bail.

Presbury waved and called out "love you bro" as he was led away.

Reece Parke, 22, appeared briefly afterwards.

But Mr Bolt conceded that Parke was not able to show cause for bail given he was in breach of parole.

Mr Bolt also sought a non-publication order on the men's names, arguing the charges were "significant if not disturbing" and the men could be "subject to harm in the prison community" if their alleged crimes became widely known.

But the police prosecutor argued that it was in the community's interests that the details of the alleged crimes were disclosed.

Magistrate McMahon said in the absence of a formal application he was not able to grant such an order.

Presbury and Parke will reappear in court on January 17 via video link.

ORIGINAL STORY: TWO Northern Rivers men who allegedly raped a pig and killed several chickens have been named as Bradley Presbury and Reece Parke.

Presbury, 20, and Parke, 22, are scheduled to appear before the Lismore Local Court this morning for a formal bail hearing.

Both men are charged with two counts of torturing, beating, and causing the death of an animal, and one count of bestiality.

Police initially refused the pair bail last night after they were arrested at their Teven residence and charged.

The charge of bestiality carries a maximum penalty in NSW of 14 years' imprisonment.