Alleged car park assault leaves man, 69, seriously injured

INVESTIGATION: Gladstone police are looking into an alleged serious assault on a 69-year-old man.

AN ARGUMENT over a minor traffic collision yesterday morning allegedly ended in a violent attack.

Gladstone police are investigating after a 69-year-old man was allegedly seriously assaulted by another man at Toolooa boat ramp between 8.45-9.15am.

The two men are not believed to be known to each other.

The man is understood to have been treated for significant injuries, with police investigating the matter as a possible grievous bodily harm assault.

Police were not called to the incident initially, with the man deciding to report the alleged assault later in the day.