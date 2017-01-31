Alleged armed robber has case adjourned

A 21-YEAR-OLD Gladstone man has been charged with armed robbery following an incident in Rockhampton.

The man will make a bail application today.

The alleged incident happened at the Foodworks supermarket on the corner of Dean and Kerrigan St, Rockhampton, last Thursday.

The Gladstone man was one of three males charged after they allegedly robbed two teenage girls at knifepoint last week.

The other two people charged were a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old boy.

Two girls, aged 16 and 17, were working as cashiers when the alleged robbery took place.

CCTV footage of the incident was released by the Rockhampton police after Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachy addressed the media.

A Gladstone man has been charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and armed robbery in company.

A 13-year-old boy was charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count each of robbery, stealing and enter premises with intent to commit indictable offences.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and robbery.