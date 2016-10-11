Curtis Island LNG plant produces ship load of gas

AUSTRALIA Pacific LNG confirmed yesterday it had produced the equivalent of a cargo of liquefied natural gas from the second train at its $25 billion LNG facility on Curtis Island.

The start of operations from the second train marks the final major construction milestone on Curtis Island as the APLNG plant was the last of the three, Gladstone LNG and Queensland Curtis LNG, to get both trains running.

Australia Pacific LNG chief executive officer Page Maxson said the second train had produced 150,000 cubic metres of LNG, equivalent to the volume required to fill an LNG ship.

"The second train is up and running, enabling our LNG Facility on Curtis Island to deliver commercial quantities of LNG at sustained output from both trains," he said.

"With our strong reserves position we are looking forward to working with our key customers here in Australia and overseas to help meet their energy needs today and in the decades ahead."

The seven gas turbine generators pictured in the foreground of photo, on APLNG. Photo Contributed Contributed

Mr Maxson said despite providing about 25% of the domestic gas to the east coast market the company had enough reserves to meet both domestic and LNG export markets.

"As the largest producer of natural gas in eastern Australia, we are underpinned by a world-class coal seam gas resources position," he said.

Federal member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd has been in government from the start of construction on Curtis Island.

"This has been an unprecedented investment in central Queensland and to the city of Gladstone more specifically," Mr O'Dowd said.

"The construction process has provided a huge injection of employment and opportunity to the region and the LNG industry's ongoing presence in the region is a welcome one.

"With the natural ups and downs of different commodities, it is important for a port city like Gladstone to have multiple strings to their bow."

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia and Rockhampton resident Matt Canavan said the announcement was an important boost to Australia's export capacity.

"(This) sets us on track to become the world's largest exporter of LNG," Minister Canavan said.

"It will also deliver a sustained and reliable energy source to domestic and key international markets like Japan and China."