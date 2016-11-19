'A danger': Total fire ban as Gladstone risk rises

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have suspended all fire permits in Gladstone, Banana, Livingstone and Rockhampton regions.

The suspension came into force at noon yesterday and will continue until further notice due to hot and dry conditions across central Queensland.

FIRE DANGER: All fire permits suspended in the Gladstone region until fire danger passes. Brenda Strong GLAFIRE

Rural Fire Service central regional manager Brian Smith said very high fire conditions meant blazes may ignite and spread quickly.

"Firefighters across the region have been extremely busy in past weeks battling multiple vegetation fires," Mr Smith said.

"Such conditions mean even permitted fires would be difficult to control and pose a danger to communities."

Mr Smith said fires under 2m in any direction were still permitted, as was the use of power tools.

"Residents needing to use power tools should do so with extreme care...," he said.