All eyes on how Gladstone measures its harbour health

BUSINESS: Residents said industry was important to Gladstone Harbour's economic health.

DETERMING how to best measure the health of our harbour is a long and detailed process.

In-depth research by the Gladstone Healthy Harbour Partnership and its Independent Science Panel has considered measures of harbour health around the world and whether they're relevant here.

GHHP media and communications officer Lyndal Hansen said a lot goes into the research.

"What are the levels of health and how can we measure this?" Ms Hansen said.

"We look at how everybody around the world does these measurements and whether they're relevant to our harbour, our climate.

"It's not something where we can say 'let's go measure that', and do it right away."

The Gladstone Healthy Harbour Report Card, set to be released on Thursday, provides an annual report of Gladstone Harbour's health.

It measures the health of the harbour in four categories: environmental, social, economic and cultural results.

"These categories were actually suggested by the public after we ran workshops in 2013," she said.

"Some aspects, like environmental health, which looks at water and sediment quality, habitat condition and connectivity, were expected.

"From the social aspect, people wanted the harbour to be accessible, usable and liveable.

"And from the economic aspect, people believed it should still remain a working harbour."

Ms Hansen said it was the cultural aspect that came as more of a surprise to GHHP.

"This was the first time cultural health has come up in a report card across Australia and, as far as I'm aware, the world.

"It looks at distinctiveness, continuity, self-esteem, self-efficacy, attitudes to the harbour and values of the harbour.

"A lot of people are looking at Gladstone and how we measure the harbour's cultural health."

Ms Hansen it was important to continue monitoring the harbour and producing the annual reports to track progression and establish any trends.

"Consistency is the most important thing," Ms Hansen said.

Queensland Minister for National Parks and the Great Barrier Reef Dr Steven Miles will return to Gladstone on Thursday when the findings of the Gladstone Healthy Harbour Report Card 2016 are announced.

This year's report is expected to cover more indicators and measures of harbour health than the first report last year.