Aldi confirms March opening for Gladstone store

COMING SOON: Construction on Aldi Gladstone began in March last year.

ALDI'S Gladstone store is set to open in March.

An Aldi spokeswoman confirmed the store will open then, but couldn't yet give a specific date.

"We know there is strong demand in the Gladstone region for an alternative place to shop and we are eager to show local residents the benefits Aldi can bring to their wallets and their lifestyles," the spokeswoman said.

"Shoppers can look forward to discovering more than 400 award winning grocery products in store every day, along with Aldi's exciting special buys, fresh fruit, vegetables and bread delivered daily."

The spokeswoman said local residents can expect to receive their first Aldi catalogue one week before the store opens.

Aldi will have limited time 'special buys' on opening day, which will be previewed in the catalogue.

Construction of the Gladstone store began in March last year.

Once open, it will provide jobs for up to 30 employees.

The spokeswoman said when establishing a new store, Aldi considered the long term potential of the area and population numbers.

"We work closely with local planning bodies like council, other businesses and community groups to ensure Aldi will positively impact the community," she said.

Aldi Gladstone will be open Monday to Friday from 8am to 9pm, Saturday from 8am to 5pm and Sunday from 9am to 6pm.