Agnes surfer ready to break world record with 25 of his "best mates”

BIG EFFORT: Chris de Aboitiz WANTS TO SET A world record for the most dogs on his stand-up paddleboad.

ARMED with a 17-foot long stand-up paddle board and 25 of his "best mates" Agnes Water man Chris de Aboitiz hopes to set a new world record.

The SUP Dogs Oz owner will attempt catch a wave off the Seventeen Seventy headland with 25 dogs on his board.

The existing record for most dogs catching a wave on a surfboard is 17 in California.

But Mr Aboitiz says he'll be establishing a new record, by paddling onto the wave, instead of someone pushing him on.

The unique bonding experience with his pooches has seen him become an online identity, with tens of thousands of followers on social media.

Agnes Water surfer Chris De Aboitiz hopes to break a world record by catching a wave on a stand up paddle board with 25 dogs. SUPDOGS OZ Chris De Aboitiz

The SUP hire business owner said he would use a combination of small, medium and large dogs for the record attempt.

"The size of the dog does make a difference," the world champion tandem surfer said.

"I mean we could have 70 shih tzu Maltese dogs on there ... maybe that's what we'll do next, catch a wave with just shih tzu and pugs."

The laid-back surfer has used the 17-foot long board before with up to six dogs and six people.

But he says with 25 dogs, it's not going to be easy.

"I've had the board for a few months know and there was always the vision of catching a wave and creating this world record," Mr Aboitiz said.

There's a deep and important message as the dog-lover shares his training techniques at surfing competitions and online.

He wants to raise awareness for animal shelters.

His love for the water, dogs and surfing means he can create a special bond with dogs.

"The bigger message is about having fun with your dog and giving it exercise and structure," Mr Aboitiz said. "It's a healthy combination and balance through you and your dog that can bring out the very best with your relationship."

The record attempt is going to coincide with this year's 1770 Captain Cook Festival in May. Closer to the date Mr Aboitiz will make a call out for locals keen to see their pooches involved.

It's a busy start of the year for the lifestyle business owner who will travel from Melbourne to Noosa next month, stopping by to surf popular breaks with his dogs, and offer dog behaviour workshops along the way.

