Tough luck as local misses $10K 'cash cow' call

AN AGNES Water resident could have been $10,000 richer if they answered a very important phone call this morning.

Morning breakfast news program Sunrise phoned an Agnes Water resident today as part of the Cash Cow competition.

Today's cash give away was for $10,000.

But the resident did not answer their phone within the allocated three rings.

The Sunrise Cash Cow is drawn twice every day and to win a share of the $1,020,000, you must answer within three rings.

To enter viewers text a daily code word.

It's not the first time a Gladstone region resident has missed out on the opportunity to cash in on breakfast TV.

In February last year a Gladstone woman lost the chance to win $50,000 from the Today Show.

Instead of answering "I wake up with Today", she picked up the phone and said "hello".