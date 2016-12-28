Agnes festival full of big-name bands

ROCK LEGENDS: Choirboys will be the headline act at next year's Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

ROCK and roll the days away with iconic Australian bands making their way up north.

Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival (ABRRF) have announced their 2017 line up which is full of classic tunes.

ABRRF spokeswoman said Choirboys are headlining the festival at Agnes Water in February.

She said Choirboys have been entertaining the young and old for over 30 years, making them an essential part of Australian music culture.

Unofficial anthems Run to Paradise, Boys will be Boys, Struggle Town and Never Gonna Die are some of Choirboys hits that "stand for the Australian pub-culture”.

The Floating Bridges are also set to entertain with their "infectious blend of rock, roots and reggae music”.

ABRRF said the seven piece band from Sunshine Coast are renowned for their energetic and passionate performances, "fascinating crowds across Australia” since 2009.

Other performances include The Twine, Sammy Maddison, 19 Twenty, Angela Fabian band, 4 String Phil and more.

The festival is a three day annual event which "encourages blues and roots fanatics” to travel to Agnes Water and Town of Seventeen Seventy.

ABRRF spokeswoman said music lovers will be able to immerse themselves in the tunes and the delights of the coastal towns.

"We urge the entire community to get behind the event, the promotion of it and to all have a truly fun festival,” she said.

Organised by the Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce Inc, the not for profit wants to showcase the scenic town through a uniting love of blues and rock.

The licensed event will also showcase food stalls, artist merchandise and market stalls.

There will be a shuttle bus running for festival goers at the price of a gold coin donation, with many pick up locations across Agnes Waters and The Town of Seventeen Seventy.

Details

ABRRF gates open Friday, February 17 from 3pm and goes until Sunday, February 19 at 4pm.

ABRRF will be held at the 1770 SES Grounds.

Choirboys will perform Saturday, February 18 from 9pm.

Three day early bird tickets are on sale until December 31 for $121 per person.

Single day tickets can be purchased online from January 1.