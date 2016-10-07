28°
Aged care, baby nursery, activities for kids: What Gladstone needs

Tegan Annett
| 7th Oct 2016 7:00 AM

GLADSTONE residents want aged care facilities, a baby nursery at the hospital and more activities for children.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher launched the Butcher's Paper initiative in a bid to guide his Parliament agenda as he hits the halfway point of his 18-month term as our region's state member.

Mr Butcher said while some were not State Government issues, he would work with Gladstone's local and federal representatives on issues that make it to the list.

For example, he said a suggestion for a ten pin bowling ally could help guide future infrastructure projects too, such as the next stages for the East Shores Foreshore Redevelopment.

"This tells me people are looking for more things to do in Gladstone," Mr Butcher said.

"This might not be a particular project that I can do anything about, but there are some projects where we could push for more kids' activities, for example in the future stages of the East Shores redevelopment."

Mr Butcher said after speaking with the Gladstone Ports Corporation they were "well ahead of the game" in securing funding and arranging the development.

"For diversifying Gladstone and to attract people here, I think the East Shores development is the major priority."

Mr Butcher said, as expected, some residents mentioned there was a need for upgrades to Gladstone health facilities, including the public hospital.

He said these would help guide the $42 million emergency department upgrade already in the pipeline.

"One comment is there is a need for a baby nursery at the Gladstone Hospital," he said.

"That's high on my agenda ... That makes sense to me, because we've had it before, and I think we should get it back."

Mr Butcher said some of the suggestions could even be used as election promises.

The Butcher's Paper is at his office on Phillip St and in coming months Mr Butcher and his staff will be at markets and local events asking residents to add to the list.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  glenn butcher

